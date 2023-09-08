Honor 90 5G offers optimum eye health, flicker-free viewing experience

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th September 2023 5:57 pm IST
New Delhi: The upcoming Honor 90 5G will come with industry-first zero-risk eye-comfort display, housing the 3840Hz PWM Dimming technology which is touted as the highest to maintain a more comfortable, flicker-free viewing experience, the company said on Friday.

The smartphone brand said it has also received TUV Rheinland Flicker Free Certification and achieved the risk-free dimming level for a longer-duration content consumption on smartphones.

The PWM Dimming method is known to have three stages of risk when it comes to eye health.

These stages are determined by the frequency at which the display backlight flickers, which can affect users differently depending on their sensitivity.

In the high-risk stage, the frequency falls below 1250Hz, leading to noticeable flickering that can increase the risk of eye strain and fatigue.

The 3840Hz PWM Dimming technology eliminates any risk to the eyes, providing users with the assurance that they can enjoy their smartphones without any concerns about eye strain or discomfort.

However, the 3840Hz ultra-high frequency PWM dimming technology only takes effect when the refresh rate is 120Hz.

The device uses dynamic light that resembles natural light rhythm to stimulate ciliary muscle movement through Dynamic Dimming.

This feature helps to alleviate eye fatigue by as much as 18 per cent by increasing blood circulation in the ciliary muscle, the company claimed.

The global technology brand will launch Honor 90 5G with a 200-megapixel (MP) camera in India on September 14.

The smartphone features a 6.7 Quad-Curved Floating Display for a premium visual appeal.

Underneath the glass, an AMOLED pan

