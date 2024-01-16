Honour killing in Hyderabad: Woman’s kin who murdered her husband sentenced to life

Hyderabad: A court has sentenced two individuals to life imprisonment in an honour killing case that occurred in Hyderabad on May 4, 2022.

In this tragic incident, the family members of a Muslim woman murdered her husband, Nagaraju, in public. Despite the woman, Syed Ashrin Sultana, also known as Pallavi, pleading with them to spare her husband, they brutally attacked him, leading to his immediate death.

Special Sessions Judge for Trial of Offences under SC/ST (PoA) Act-cum-Seventh Additional District and Sessions Judge of Ranga Reddy Mohd. Afroz Akther pronounced the verdict. While observing that the prosecution had proved the charges against the accused beyond all reasonable… pic.twitter.com/OtdN1367Pp — Advocate Neelam Bhargava Ram (@nbramllb) January 16, 2024

Interfaith affair

It all began after Ashrin Sultana from Ghanapur village and Nagaraju from Marpally eloped and got married on January 31, 2022, in an Arya Samaj temple in the Lal Darwaza area. The woman has changed her name to Pallavi.

Fearing a threat, they briefly stayed in Visakhapatnam after marriage but returned to Hyderabad and settled in the Panja Anil Kumar colony in Saroornagar five days before the murder.

The woman’s brother, Syed Mobin Ahmed, seeking revenge, utilized technology to locate Nagaraju. Accessing Ashrin’s mobile phone left at home, they found Nagaraju’s number and used it on the “find my device” app.

Honour killing in Hyderabad

Tragically, on the night of May 4, Mobin and his brother-in-law, Mohammed Masood Ahmed, attacked Nagaraju in full public view near Saroornagar, resulting in his immediate death.

Following the trial, the judge found the duo guilty of murder, criminal conspiracy, and provisions of the SC/ST Act, sentencing them to life imprisonment and imposing a Rs 1000 fine on each.