MP: Man beheads sister over interfaith live-in relationship, held

The accused was angry that his sister had left her husband and was living with a man from the Muslim community for the last two years, officials said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th October 2023 4:52 pm IST
Man shoots wife dead and dies soon afterwards due to 'heart attack'
Representative Image

Agar Malwa: A man allegedly beheaded his 24-year-old sister with a sword for being in a relationship with a man from another community in Madhya Pradesh’s Agar Malwa district, police said on Friday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The incident took place at Bijanagar village under the Barod police station area, about 25 km from the district headquarters, on Thursday, an official said.

The man’s father Chander Lal informed the police that his son Bagdu (26) killed his daughter Rekha (name changed) with a sword, area Inspector Arvind Singh Rathore told PTI.

MS Education Academy

“We rushed to the spot and found Rekha lying dead,” he said.

The accused was angry that his sister had left her husband and was living with a man from the Muslim community for the last two years, the official said.

The accused allegedly attacked his sister when she came to visit her parents at their house, he said.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, the official said, adding that the accused has been arrested and the sword used in the crime has also been recovered.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th October 2023 4:52 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button