Honour killing: Man hacked to death at Saroonagar

Hyderabad: A man was brutally killed under Saroonagar police station limits on Wednesday. The police suspect that it was a case of Honor killing.

On Wednesday night, B Nagaraju along with his wife Pallavi aka Syeda Ashrin Fatima was traveling on a bike when some unknown assailants had waylaid them.

During the incident, Nagaraju was hacked to death by shovels, while his wife escaped.

According to the sources in January this year, B Nagaraju got married to Syeda Ashrin Fatima at Arya Samaj in the old city.

Since it was an inter-religion marriage, the kin of the girl was anguished with Nagaraju and allegedly threatened to stay away from the girl.

“Special teams have been formed to nab the culprits and investigation is underway,” said a senior police official of Rachakonda police.