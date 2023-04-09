Hope his followers get message of harmony, says NCP on PM Modi’s cathedral visit on Easter

Sharad Pawar
NCP president Sharad Pawar (File Photo)

New Delhi: Sharad Pawar’s NCP on Sunday said it was heartwarming to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit a cathedral on Easter and hoped it was a message to his followers to live in harmony with all minority communities.

NCP national spokesman Clyde Crasto extended Easter greetings to the prime minister as he visited the Sacred Heart Cathedral in the national capital.

“Hope it is a message to his followers to live in peace and harmony with the Catholic community and all minority communities in India,” Crasto said.

The prime minister lit a candle before the statue of Jesus Christ in the cathedral and met spiritual leaders from the Christian community.

