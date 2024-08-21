Hope is making a comeback, says Michelle Obama as she bats for Harris

Chicago: Hope is making a comeback in America, former first lady Michelle Obama has said as she made an impassioned case for Kamala Harris and described her as the most qualified person ever to seek the office of the US president.

Michelle, in her speech to the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night, described Vice President Harris as a candidate who worked her way up from a middle-class background, drawing on lessons from the two women’s late mothers.

“America, Hope is making a comeback,” Michelle, the wife of former president Barack Obama, said as she was given a rousing welcome by thousands of Democratic party leaders and workers from across the country for the national convention.

Harris, 59, is scheduled to formally accept the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination on Thursday to take on Republican rival Donald Trump, 78, in the November 5 election.

Recollecting the death of her mother recently, Michelle, 60, said she was an inspiration for her and so was the mother of Harris.

“Her mother moved from India at 19,” she said, as she spoke about Harris’ mother Shyamala Gopalan.

“Kamala Harris is more than ready for this moment. She is one of the most qualified people ever to seek the office of the presidency. And she is one of the most dignified tributes to her mother, to my mother, and probably to your mother too,” she said.

“Her story is your story, it’s my story. It’s the story of the vast majority of Americans trying to build a better life. Kamala knows, like we do, that regardless of where you come from, what you look like, who you love, who you worship, or what’s in your bank account, we all deserve the opportunity to build a decent reputation. All of our contributions deserve to be accepted and valued. Because no one has a monopoly on what it means to be an American. No one,’ she said.

Michelle said Harris has shown her allegiance to this nation, not by spewing anger and bitterness, but by living a life of service and always pushing the doors of opportunity open for others.

“She understands that most of us will never be afforded the grace of failing forward. We will never benefit from the affirmative action of generational wealth. If we bankrupt a business or choke in a crisis, we don’t get a second, third, or fourth chance,” she said.

Michelle said for years Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear them.

“His limited and narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hardworking, highly educated, successful people who also happened to be Black,” she said.

“Who’s going to tell him that the job he’s currently seeking might just be one of those “Black jobs”? It’s his same old con: doubling down on ugly, misogynistic, racist lies as a substitute for real ideas and solutions that will actually make people’s lives better,” she said.

Making a passionate plea for electing Harris as the net president of the United States, Michelle called for voting her to power.

“I don’t care how you identify politically – whether you are a Democrat, Republican, independent, or none of the above- this is our time to stand up for what we know in our hearts is right. To stand up not just for our basic freedoms, but for decency and humanity, for basic respect, dignity, and empathy. For the values at the very foundation of this democracy,” she said.

“It’s up to us to remember what Kamala’s mother told her: “Don’t just sit around and complain about something!'” she said.

“If we start feeling tired, if we start feeling that dread creeping back in, we’ve got to pick ourselves up. throw water on our faces, and do something!” she added.

Michelle said that this election is going to be close.

“In some states, just a handful of votes in every precinct could decide the winner, So we need to vote in numbers that erase any doubt. We need to overwhelm any effort to suppress us. Our fate is in our hands,’ she said.

“In 77 days, we have the power to turn our country away from the fear, division, and smallness of the past. We have the power to marry our hope with our actions. We have the power to pay forward the love, sweat, and sacrifice of our mothers and fathers and all those who came before us. We did it before and we sure can do it again,” she said.