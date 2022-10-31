Hope Modi-Shah aren’t pulling a Haren Pandya on me: Swamy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy on Monday stated that he hoped Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah weren’t going to give him the “Haren Pandya treatment”. He further said that he would “give as good as I get” in case he was sidelined by the two top leaders of the BJP.

Swamy took to Twitter and said, “I hope Modi & Shah are not planning a Haren Pandya on me. If so I may have to alert my friends. Remember I give as good as I get. The duo have even bluffed those in the highest authority in RSS.”

I hope Modi & Shah are not planning a Haren Pandeya on me. If so I may have to alert my friends. Remember I give as good as I get. The duo have even bluffed those in the highest authority in RSS. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 31, 2022

It is worth noting that Pandya was the ex-Home minister of Gujarat in 2003 when he was murdered in Ahmedabad. There have been various arguments put forth on what exactly could have motivated the murder especially considering Pandya’s alleged dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the situation post the riots in Godhra.

However, Swamy clarified that he wasn’t talking about murder but the sidelining of Pandya from the BJP.

Haren Pandeya’s sidelining from the BJP. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 31, 2022

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi High Court sought a comprehensive affidavit from the Centre assuring it would address security concerns at the private residence of former BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, a ‘Z category’ protectee.

The court was informed by the central government that a security review of Swamy’s private house, where he would be residing after vacating the government-allotted bungalow, has been undertaken.

The senior politician — a former Rajya Sabha member — would get whatever he is entitled to as a ‘Z category’ protectee residing in a private space, the government said.

(with PTI inputs)