Hope they don’t dig up Bhabha atomic centre: Mahua Moitra on Shivling row

Hyderabad: Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday took a dig at the claims of the presence of a ‘Shivling’ inside the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

“Hope Bhabha Atomic Research Centre is not next on the digging list,” she said in a tweet.

The post is a WhatsApp forward that has been making rounds on the internet the past week. Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar posted the same picture with the caption, “Bhabha Atomic Research Centre will soon be declared by bhakts to be a massive Shiv Linga!”

Saba Naqvi, journalist and political analyst had also shared the post on Wednesday with the caption, “WhatsApp forward sent to me multiple times today.” She later deleted her tweet after being criticized heavily by right-wing masses.

Last year, a plea was filed by five Hindu women seeking the right to worship deities inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex. Their advocates, Hari Shankar Jain and Vishnu Shankar Jain, argued in court that the original Kashi Vishwanath temple complex was destroyed by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb during his regime.

On May 17, 2022, the Supreme Court directed the Varanasi administration to protect and seal the area where a ‘Shivling’ was found during a video survey inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex. However, the apex court also directed the concerned authorities to not restrict Muslims from entering the mosque to offer ‘namaz’. The Court will hear the challenge to the video survey on Friday.