Hormuz defenders will break your legs, says Iran army to Trump

Iranian army commander Major General Amir Hatami on Sunday, August 16, denounced United States President Donald Trump for his comments regarding the Strait of Hormuz, according to state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

“Joking about such remarks is a major mistake, because this is Iran, and it has defenders who will break your legs,” said Hatami.

He said that the US military had “effectively been driven out” and was no longer allowed to enter the Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz or the Sea of Oman.

The commander stated that US bases would not be permitted to return to their original status, as “Iran will never allow” that.

On Friday, August 14, Trump had threatened that the US would take over Hormuz as its territory, after they “finish defeating Iran, which is being very badly defeated.”

Iran places USD 30k bounty on US troops

State broadcaster IRIB reported that Iran has repeatedly announced a bounty for any citizen who kills or captures an American soldier.

Every person “who kills or captures and hands over an American aggressor…will receive a gift equivalent to USD 30,000,” Hatami told reporters on Sunday.

Iran broadens criminal penalties for media interviews with foreign outlets

Iran’s parliament has approved a bill that makes it illegal to speak to or interview with “hostile” media, including US, Israeli, or funded news outlets. The newspaper Shargh reports that violators could face six months to two years in prison if the Guardian Council approves the law.

Also Read Qatar denies detaining Iranian pilots, tanker attacked in Hormuz

Speaking to any other foreign media would require notifying the Intelligence Ministry. This follows a law passed last year that increased punishments for collaborating with enemy nations. Photojournalist Yalda Moaiery was recently sentenced to 15 years in prison under that earlier law for giving interviews and photos to US- and Israel-linked media.

Iran to organise mourning events for Ali Khamenei

Tehran, Qom, and Mashhad cities in Iran will be holding mourning ceremonies to commemorate former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei 40 days after his burial.

Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, his son will oversee the event, according to a statement.

Iran claims to have ‘truly won’ the war militarily, politically

Iranian parliamentary leader Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that Iran “truly won” the war on both military and political fronts, Fars news agency reported.

He said that the conflict is a “cowardly war” led by the US and Israel, with Iranians having fought “bravely, manfully and sincerely.”

On the Memorandum of Understanding between Iran and the US, he said it was a “document of honour and victory” that consolidated Iran’s gains through diplomacy.