Hyderabad: In a road accident in Hyderabad, a woman sustained injuries after being hit by a speeding goods truck, which then overturned in the bushes.

The incident occurred in Vasanthanagar, Kukatpally, Hyderabad.

Walking on the road side in the streets is also not safe, due to #Speeding vehicles?



A speedy goods vehicle lost control at the turning point and hit a woman, walking on the road side. She is seriously injured.

In a video circulating on social media, the vehicle lost control, struck the woman, and subsequently overturned.