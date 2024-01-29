Video: Stray dog attacks boy in Hyderabad, leaves him injured

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of stray dog attacks in Hyderabad, a boy and his mother have received injuries.

As per the details of the incident that occurred in Manikonda Srinivasa Nagar Colony, an aggressive stray dog attacked the boy when he along with his mother was leaving a store.

Despite his mother’s desperate attempts to rescue the boy, the dog persisted and also attacked the woman. They were only rescued when bystanders intervened.

Earlier incidents

Similar incidents occurred last year. In December, a boy suffered serious injuries in Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad due to a stray dog attack. Another incident took place in Nandi Musalaiguda under the jurisdiction of Hyderabad’s Bahadurpura Police Station, where a six-year-old boy faced serious injuries from a stray dog.

Another tragic incident involved the death of a 13-year-old girl named Komalla Maheswari at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. She, a class 7 student at Pochammapalli government model school, was attacked by stray dogs while doing her school homework outside her residence in Pochammapalli village on the outskirts of Manokondur Mandal headquarters. Despite undergoing treatment for almost 40 days, she couldn’t survive her injuries.

Despite previous instances of stray dog attacks in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana, such incidents persist.

Need to prevent stray dog attacks in Hyderabad

These unfortunate incidents underscore the urgency of immediate action to address the issue of stray dog attacks in various districts of Telangana.

Given the persistence of stray dog attacks, the government and relevant authorities must take swift measures to prevent such incidents in the future.