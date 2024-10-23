Video: Israeli strike in Beirut destroys multi-storey building in seconds

As Israel continues its relentless attacks in Lebanon, a Gaza-like situation is unfolding for residents. A video of a 10-storey residential building in the Chiyah-Ghobeiry area of southern Beirut collapsing into rubble within seconds after a strike on Tuesday, October 22, has gone viral on social media.

The video shows a rapid collapse of a building, resulting in a thick cloud of dust rising.

Watch the video here

🇮🇱🇱🇧 BEIRUT: The IDF bomb targets the foundation of the building, to collapse it specifically. https://t.co/ickQa4ZDRN pic.twitter.com/UQhqShcjaf — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) October 22, 2024

This came after the Israeli army ordered residents of four buildings in three neighbourhoods in a southern Beirut suburb to immediately evacuate.

The building stood in a heavily trafficked area across the street from a large park, which has become a refuge for many displaced families from across Lebanon, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The evacuation order was issued by spokesperson Avichai Adraee via a post on X on Tuesday.

“You are located near facilities and interests belonging to Hezbollah, and the Israeli army will act against them in the near future,” Adraee wrote. “You must evacuate these buildings and those nearby immediately and move at least 500 meters away from them.”

#عاجل إلى جميع السكان المتواجدين في منطقة الضاحية الجنوبية وتحديدًا في المباني المحددة في الخرائط المرفقة والمباني المجاورة لها في المناطق التالية:

🔸حارة حريك

🔸الليلكي

🔸برج البراجنة



⭕️أنتم تتواجدون بالقرب من منشات ومصالح تابعة لحزب الله سوف يعمل ضدها جيش الدفاع على المدى… pic.twitter.com/gjRa0QC2a8 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 22, 2024

In recent days, Israeli air strikes have repeatedly targeted Hezbollah’s southern suburbs in Beirut, which are a significant stronghold of the Iran-backed group.

Lebanese health authorities report that since October 8, 2022, Israeli strikes have resulted in over 11,860 injuries and at least 2,546 deaths.