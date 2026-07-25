Hospital reception set ablaze over patient’s death in Telangana

The deceased was identified as 38-year-old Venkataramana, a tribal Sarpanch from Dantelaboru village in Palvancha mandal.

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Hospital reception set ablaze with flames and smoke during a protest in Telangana.

Hyderabad: Relatives of a deceased patient set a reception of a private hospital on fire on Saturday, July 25, in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Venkataramana, 38, a tribal Sarpanch of Dantelaboru village, was admitted to the hospital a few days ago after falling ill. She died while undergoing treatment.

Her family alleged medical negligence. Her husband said the hospital staff shifted her to the government hospital in Khammam after she died.

Subhan Bakery

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Bhadrachalam police said, “Two days ago, Venkatrammana complained of fever due to some infection. She had died on Friday night, but her family learnt about it only on Saturday morning”

The police said no complaints were received from the hospital regarding the fire; therefore, no case has been registered.

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