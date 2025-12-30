Hostel warden assaults girl student in Telangana, suspended

Hyderabad: A warden working at the SC College Girls Hostel in Telangana‘s Bhupalpally was suspended after she allegedly thrashed a third-year degree student who entered the hostel later than the deadline.

District Collector Rahul Sharma issued a suspension order of R Bhavani after a video emerged of her indiscriminately beating the student with her hands and sticks, even as the latter pleads with her to stop.

An SC girls' warden in Telangana's Jayashankar Bhupalpally district was suspended after she allegedly thrashed a third-year degree student. The suspension order was after a video of R Bhavani indiscriminately beating the student with sticks and her bare hands, even as the latter… pic.twitter.com/VFPi6qzj2G — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) December 30, 2025

Bhavani was reportedly angry after the student came back to the hostel after midnight. “You said you were going out with exit permission. Exit time ends at 12. Don’t you have the sense to be back? If you don’t return to the hostel, will I still have my job?” the warden can be heard saying.

The incident, which took place on November 24, was recorded by fellow students. The video went viral recently, sparking outrage.

The District Collector ordered disciplinary action against the warden and subsequently placed her under suspension.