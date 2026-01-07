Hyderabad: The Telangana Tourism Department has planned a festive extravaganza for January with an international kite festival, drone shows, a sweet festival and a hot air balloon festival lined up.

Kite festival at Parade Grounds

The International Kite Festival will take place at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad between January 13 and 15, where kites from 19 different countries, including Indonesia, Australia, Canada, Sri Lanka, Japan, France, Italy, Switzerland, Russia and Ukraine will paint the sky.

The program will also feature 40 international and 55 national kite flyers, vibrant cultural programmes and special night flying on all three days. Additionally, over 100 handloom and handicraft stalls and 60 food stalls are being put up.

Kite festivals will also be held at Bathukamma Kunta in Bagh Amberpet, Nalla Cheruvu in Kukatpally, Tammidikunta in Madhapur, and Bam Rukn-Ud-Daula near the National Police Academy, revived by HYDRAA, said Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao.

An International Sweets Festival has been organised in collaboration with Culture Language Indian Connections, featuring over 1,200 varieties of sweets prepared by Hyderabadi families from all over the world. This festival will take place simultaneously with the kite festival.

Hot air balloon festival

The Hot Air Balloon Festival has been organised from January 16 to 18, with 15 international-standard hot air balloons arriving from Europe. People can book rides from Book My Show, the Tourism Minister said.

A Night Glow Balloon Show will also be organised at the Parade Grounds, serving as a visual treat.

Drone show at Gachibowli Stadium

A drone show has been organised at the Gachibowli Stadium on January 16 and 17, featuring high-tech drones with multi-colour LED lights, First Person View drone racing on giant screens, drone soccer and other stunning aerial manoeuvres.