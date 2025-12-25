Hyderabad to celebrate three-day kite festival from January 11

Hyderabad: With little over a fortnight left for Sankranthi, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath to organise a three-day kite festival from January 11 at prominent lakes across Hyderabad.

The directive was issued during a meeting between the chief minister and Raganath at the former’s residence on Thursday, December 25. The festival will be organised in coordination with the Tourism Department as part of Sankranti celebrations.

The senior officer also briefed him on the progress of lake restoration works within the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits.