Hot Buzz: Janhvi Kapoor takes away Samantha’s place?

Hyderabad: After the sensational success of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s foot-tapping item number “Oo Antava” in Pushpa: The Rise, the Telugu film industry is buzzing with rumors about another dazzling dance sequence in the movie’s part 2. This time, the spotlight is on the talented Bollywood actress, Janhvi Kapoor.

Recently, rumors were rife that Janhvi Kapoor is in talks to feature in a special dance track in Pushpa 2. Soon after these speculations went viral, the anticipation was high, especially after the massive success of “Oo Antava,” which garnered over a billion views on YouTube. Fans were eager to see if Janhvi could match Samantha’s electrifying performance.

But now the latest update is that Janhvi Kapoor has not signed or played any kind of role in Pushpa 2. According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, a close source to the production said that the reports about Janvhi doing item number in Pushpa 2 are ‘baseless’.

“It is a bit too early to talk about the actress for a special number and they will let know once they find the right diva,” the source told the news portal.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Telugu Debut

Devara marks Janhvi Kapoor’s Telugu debut. She is set to share the screen with the charismatic Jr NTR, who is also the lead actor in the film. The movie will be directed by the talented Koratala Siva. With Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor teaming up, expectations are sky-high.

Devara’s working still

In addition to Devara, Janhvi Kapoor is also part of another Telugu film ‘RC 16’, where she will share the screen with Ram Charan. Directed by Buchi Babu, this movie promises to be a compelling drama. Fans can expect a double dose of Janhvi’s talent in the Telugu film industry.

Pushpa 2 directed by Sukumar, boasts a star-studded cast including Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and more. Fans are eagerly awaiting its release on August 15, 2024.