Hot rumours: Trouble in Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin’s love paradise

Mumbai: Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are one of TV’s most loved couples. Their story began as friends on Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and grew into something more on Bigg Boss 14. During the show, they realized they couldn’t live without each other and openly expressed their love. Since then, they have always supported each other, becoming a couple that many admire.

Fans often see Jasmin spending time with Aly’s family, and Aly is close to Jasmin’s family too. Their strong bond is evident in the way they celebrate festivals and spend time together.

Recently, Jasmin shared a post on social media that worried their fans. She wrote, “Strange thing about love, it’s felt more when it’s leaving!!”

Strange thing about love , it’s felt more when it’s leaving !! — Jasmine bhasin (@jasminbhasin) August 10, 2024

This made people wonder if they had broken up. Many fans flooded her with. questions, concerned about their relationship.

How people assume and manifest negativity for others !! What a mess you are that you assume shit about others and enjoy it !! — Jasmine bhasin (@jasminbhasin) August 10, 2024

To clear things up, Jasmin later posted another message. She asked people not to jump to conclusions based on a single post. She wrote “Let’s remember that not everything shared reflects someone’s reality. Posts and quotes can be random thoughts, not a window into someone’s life. Let’s stop judging and assuming. Spread kindness and understanding instead. #StopAssuming #SpreadKindness“

"Let's remember that not everything shared reflects someone's reality. Posts and quotes can be random thoughts, not a window into someone's life. Let's stop judging and assuming. Spread kindness and understanding instead. #StopAssuming #SpreadKindness 🌟" — Jasmine bhasin (@jasminbhasin) August 10, 2024

Jasmin also made headlines recently due to a corneal injury. Aly showed his support by sharing a sweet picture of them together on Instagram, calling Jasmin the “strongest.” This reassured their fans that their relationship is still going strong, despite any challenges.

Jasmin and Aly’s story shows that love in the public eye can be tough, but they handle it with care, asking fans to approach them with understanding and kindness.