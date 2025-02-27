Hotel near Secunderabad Railway Station gets bomb threat

Hyderabad: A hotel near Secunderabad Railway Station received a bomb threat in the early hours of Thursday, February 27.

According to TOI reports, the Hyderabad police control room received a call around 1 am claiming a bomb had been planted in a hotel opposite Secunderabad Railway Station. The alert was forwarded to Gopalapuram police, prompting a swift response from multiple security teams, including a dog squad.

After a thorough search of the premises, police confirmed there was no threat at hotel near Secunderabad Railway Station.

Upon launching an investigation, the caller was identified as a homeless man from Peddapalli district who had been living in Abids and surviving by begging. Hyderabad police revealed that his mental health deteriorated after his mother’s death, leading to abandonment by his wife.

He had previously made similar hoax calls at multiple locations, including the recent one at a hotel near Secunderabad Railway Station, and was counselled by authorities.

A case has been registered at Gopalapuram police station.

Further investigation is ongoing.

The bomb threat to a hotel near Secunderabad Railway Station comes just days after an anonymous caller issued a similar threat to the Telangana Secretariat. Telangana Special Police Force (SPF) and Hyderabad police inspected the premises and confirmed it was a hoax.

According to local reports, the caller has been identified as Syed Mir Mohammad Ali from Langar House. He claimed that he filed a petition regarding a dargah-related issue but received no response from police prompting him to make a bomb threat at the Secretariat.

A similar hoax bomb threat at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on January 29, led to extensive searches by the bomb squad.