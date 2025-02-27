Hotel near Secunderabad Railway Station gets bomb threat

The caller was identified as a homeless man from Peddapalli district who had been living in Abids and surviving by begging.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 27th February 2025 4:31 pm IST
Hotel near Secunderabad Railway Station receives hoax bomb threat
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A hotel near Secunderabad Railway Station received a bomb threat in the early hours of Thursday, February 27.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

According to TOI reports, the Hyderabad police control room received a call around 1 am claiming a bomb had been planted in a hotel opposite Secunderabad Railway Station. The alert was forwarded to Gopalapuram police, prompting a swift response from multiple security teams, including a dog squad.

After a thorough search of the premises, police confirmed there was no threat at hotel near Secunderabad Railway Station.

MS Creative School

Upon launching an investigation, the caller was identified as a homeless man from Peddapalli district who had been living in Abids and surviving by begging. Hyderabad police revealed that his mental health deteriorated after his mother’s death, leading to abandonment by his wife.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Secunderabad station’s heritage building razed down

He had previously made similar hoax calls at multiple locations, including the recent one at a hotel near Secunderabad Railway Station, and was counselled by authorities.

A case has been registered at Gopalapuram police station.

Serene Vistas
Germanten Hospital

Further investigation is ongoing.

The bomb threat to a hotel near Secunderabad Railway Station comes just days after an anonymous caller issued a similar threat to the Telangana Secretariat. Telangana Special Police Force (SPF) and Hyderabad police inspected the premises and confirmed it was a hoax.

According to local reports, the caller has been identified as Syed Mir Mohammad Ali from Langar House. He claimed that he filed a petition regarding a dargah-related issue but received no response from police prompting him to make a bomb threat at the Secretariat.

A similar hoax bomb threat at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on January 29, led to extensive searches by the bomb squad.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 27th February 2025 4:31 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button