Hottest week this summer saw 75% increase in voice commands for AC controls: Amazon

Bengaluru: As temperatures soared across the country, hitting record-breaking highs this summer, Indians sought refuge in their air conditioners (ACs) and the convenience of Alexa. Amazon witnessed a 75% increase in requests to Alexa to control ACs during the last week of May, when the country recorded its hottest temperature ever, when compared to March 2024.

While customers steadily asked Alexa to “switch the AC on”, a slower growth in requests to turn them off indicates that ACs compatible with Alexa were running longer to combat the heat. Moreover, there has been a 12.5% year-over-year increase in customers’ requests to Alexa for AC controls, e.g., “Alexa, switch on/off the AC”, and a 33% year-over-year growth in controlling Alexa-compatible smart fans, e.g., “Alexa, switch on/off the fan”. Alexa customers in India are also increasingly embracing Alexa routines to automate the temperature at home. Routines are a useful feature that allow customers to program and personalize Alexa actions, including smart home tasks, as per their convenience without performing each action separately.

Customers can also enable pre-set routines on their Alexa app. For example, they can just say “Alexa, goodnight” and Alexa will say good night, turn off compatible lights, and play sleep sounds. They can even customize routines as per their preference. For instance, parents can enable a bed time Alexa routine which will dim or turn off the compatible lights in their kids’ bedroom and play a soothing lullaby or kids’ story at a set time each night.

Over the last three years, Amazon has witnessed a 200% increase in smart home devices connected to Alexa, along with a 100% surge in requests to control smart lights, plugs, fans, TVs, security cameras, ACs, water heaters, and air purifiers. This trend underscores the growing adoption of a connected and automated lifestyle among Indian households.

