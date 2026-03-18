Hours after killing pregnant YouTuber wife for dowry, man held

Hyderabad: Hours after allegedly killing his 20-year-old wife over dowry, Haribabu was caught by the police on Tuesday, March 17. The victim, Vaishnavi, was a YouTuber known for her family vlogs and was four months pregnant at the time of the incident, local reports said.

According to the Korutla Police, Haribabu committed the act under pressure from his mother and two brothers, who were unhappy with his marriage. The couple had married 10 months ago and Vaishnavi’s family had given Rs 5 lakh and 2 guntas of land as dowry. However, Hari’s family reportedly demanded more and frequently harassed Vaishnavi over it.

Hours after allegedly killing his 20-year-old wife over dowry, Haribabu was caught by the police on Tuesday, March 17. The victim, Vaishnavi, was a YouTuber known for her family vlogs and was four months pregnant at the time of the incident, local reports said.



According to the… pic.twitter.com/aFkuuShytg — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 18, 2026

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On Monday, March 16, the couple got into a fight at Vaishnavi’s parents’ house in Madapur village of Korutla mandal, Jagtial district, after which Hari reportedly attacked Vaishnavi with a knife and strangled her.

He then fled the scene after confirming her death. The next morning, Vaishnavi’s family found her lying in a pool of blood with stab wounds and approached the police.

Hari was caught by the police later that day and was sent to judicial remand. A case of dowry harassment has been booked against his mother and two brothers, who are currently absconding.

Vaishnavi used to run a channel called “Vaishu Amma,” which currently has 62,600 subscribers and 200 videos. The last video on her channel, which was posted nine days ago, is about her getting a pregnancy scan.