'House can't be demolished even if...': SC on UP govt's 'bulldozer justice'

The Supreme Court of India on Monday, September 2, took strong objection to the “bulldozer justice” of the Uttar Pradesh government and signaled its intent to establish pan-India guidelines to address the growing trend of demolishing homes as a punitive measure against those accused of crimes.

A bench led by Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan, while hearing petitions challenging such demolitions, asked for draft suggestions from the parties involved.

Justice Gavai expressed concerns about demolishing homes solely based on accusations, stating, “How can a house be demolished just because he is accused? It can’t be demolished even if he’s convicted.”

The bench stressed the need for proper legal procedures and uniform guidelines across states, ensuring that demolitions, even if for unauthorized constructions, are conducted in accordance with the law.

The case includes petitions challenging a 2022 demolition drive in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, which was stayed after communal violence.

Notably, former Rajya Sabha MP Brinda Karat has challenged the actions by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave, representing some petitioners, argued that demolishing homes infringes on the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution and urged the Court to mandate reconstruction of demolished homes. The matter will be reviewed again in two weeks.