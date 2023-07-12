House fire claims lives of 10 family members in Pakistan

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th July 2023 7:47 pm IST
Lahore: As many as 10 members of a family, including six children, were burnt to death on Wednesday after a massive fire broke out in a house here, rescue officials said.

The incident took place in Lahore‘s Bhati Gate area in the early hours of the day when a refrigerator’s compressor exploded, the Geo News channel reported.

The house had no ventilation to let the smoke out, the rescue officials said.

Ten members of a family — a man, his wife, two other women, five children and a seven-month-old infant — were killed in the blaze, while a single family member managed to escape the fire by jumping off the building, they said.

The rescue team said the cooling process of the burnt building was underway.

Interim Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident, the report said.

