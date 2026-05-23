For many children and even adults, weekends were never complete without watching the funny adventures of Shinchan. With his mischievous behaviour, hilarious one-liners and playful dance moves, Crayon Shin-chan became one of the most loved cartoon characters across the world.

Even today, the little boy in the red shirt enjoys a massive fan following among people of all ages. From childhood memories to social media memes, Shinchan continues to make people laugh with his innocent comedy and unique style.

Now, Hyderabad fans have a reason to celebrate as Shinchan has arrived at the “House of Masti” attraction inside Ramoji Film City. The special event is part of the grand Holiday Carnival celebrations and is already attracting families, youngsters and anime lovers from across the city.

A colourful cartoon world inside Ramoji Film City

The Shinchan attraction began on May 15 and will continue till May 31, 2026, from 9 am to 9 pm daily. Located at Ramoji Film City near Abdullapurmet on the outskirts of Hyderabad, the venue has been transformed into a colourful cartoon-themed space filled with lively decorations and giant Shinchan installations.

Visitors can click pictures with huge Shinchan displays, walk through themed areas and enjoy the cheerful atmosphere filled with music and entertainment. Children especially are enjoying the chance to see their favourite cartoon character come alive in such a vibrant setting.

Games, Activities and Family Fun

The House of Masti zone includes several interactive games and activities designed for visitors of all ages. Families can enjoy puzzle games, playful competitions, drawing activities and fun entertainment corners inspired by Shinchan’s world. Live performances and energetic activities keep children entertained throughout the day.

The attraction also features colourful selfie spots and themed decorations that have become popular among visitors on social media. Many families are spending hours exploring the different activity zones and enjoying the festive atmosphere.

Ticket Details and Hyderabad’s Growing Entertainment Scene

Entry to the Shinchan attraction is included with the regular Ramoji Film City ticket. Day tour packages currently start from around Rs. 1,550 for adults, while special package options and discounts are available online for families and groups.

Over the past few years, Hyderabad has become known for hosting unique entertainment experiences. From anime-themed cafes and gaming events to immersive exhibitions and giant installations, the city continues to surprise residents with exciting attractions.

The arrival of Shinchan at House of Masti is another example of Hyderabad’s growing entertainment culture. For fans who grew up watching the naughty cartoon star, this event offers a perfect mix of nostalgia, games and family fun, making it one of the city’s happiest summer attractions.