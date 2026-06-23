Houseflies, mouldy food found at Telugu restaurant in Hyderabad

Dustbins were found without lids, refrigerators were not demarcated for vegetarian and non-vegetarian storage.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Houseflies, mouldy food found at Telugu restaurant in Hyderabad
Houseflies, mouldy food found at Telugu restaurant in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A food safety raid by Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) at Iguru Restaurant in Chitrapuri Colony, Khajaguda, on Tuesday, June 23, revealed multiple food safety violations such as houseflies in the kitchen, dust accumulation on ceilings and mouldy vegetables.

Dustbins were found without lids, refrigerators were not demarcated for vegetarian and non-vegetarian storage, and a fish curry container was kept directly on the floor.

The kitchen entry and storeroom were open to the external environment, increasing contamination risk. Food items lacked proper names and use-by labels, and medical fitness, water testing, packaging material, and pest control records were not available.

Subhan Bakery

An improvement notice has been issued, and staff were asked to implement proper food labelling, hygiene and storage practices.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button