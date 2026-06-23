Houseflies, mouldy food found at Telugu restaurant in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A food safety raid by Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) at Iguru Restaurant in Chitrapuri Colony, Khajaguda, on Tuesday, June 23, revealed multiple food safety violations such as houseflies in the kitchen, dust accumulation on ceilings and mouldy vegetables.

Dustbins were found without lids, refrigerators were not demarcated for vegetarian and non-vegetarian storage, and a fish curry container was kept directly on the floor.

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The kitchen entry and storeroom were open to the external environment, increasing contamination risk. Food items lacked proper names and use-by labels, and medical fitness, water testing, packaging material, and pest control records were not available.

An improvement notice has been issued, and staff were asked to implement proper food labelling, hygiene and storage practices.