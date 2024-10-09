Houses in Hyderabad may remain expensive as repo rate stays same

Hyderabad: Houses in Hyderabad may continue to be expensive as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the repo rate unchanged.

In the first half of 2024, the EMI-to-income ratio in Hyderabad was 30 percent, according to the Affordability Index by Knight Frank India, a property consultancy.

Impact of repo rate on EMI-to-income ratio for houses in Hyderabad

Since the RBI has left the repo rate unchanged, EMIs on loans will not decrease, affecting the EMI-to-income ratio, which is currently 30 percent—the second highest in India after Mumbai.

In Hyderabad and other cities, most homes are purchased through loans. A cut in the repo rate would have resulted in lower interest rates on home loans, making EMIs more manageable for borrowers.

Second most expensive market in India

The residential real estate market in Hyderabad remains the second most expensive in India after Mumbai.

Although the city is the second most expensive market in the country, affordability has not changed since 2022, with the EMI-to-income ratio remaining constant for the past two years.

From 2010 to 2021, affordability (measured by the EMI-to-income ratio) improved, but it slightly increased in 2022. Since then, it has remained the same in Hyderabad.

Following are the EMI-to-income ratios of various cities in India:

City 2010 (percent) 2019 (percent) 2020 (percent) 2021 (percent) 2022 (percent) 2023 (percent) H1 2024 (percent) Mumbai 93 67 61 52 53 51 51 Hyderabad 47 34 31 28 30 30 30 NCR 53 34 38 28 29 27 28 Bengaluru 48 32 28 26 27 26 26 Chennai 51 30 26 24 27 25 25 Pune 39 29 26 24 25 24 24 Kolkata 45 32 30 25 25 24 24 Ahmedabad 46 25 24 20 22 21 21 EMI to income ratio (Source: Knight Frank India)

Despite being the second most expensive real estate market in India, Hyderabad’s property market has emerged as one of the top choices for NRIs.

A significant percentage of NRIs residing in the US, Canada, the Gulf, Europe, and other regions prefer housing units in Hyderabad.