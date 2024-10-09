Houses in Hyderabad may remain expensive as repo rate stays same

In the first half of 2024, the EMI-to-income ratio in Hyderabad was 30 percent.

Hyderabad: Houses in Hyderabad may continue to be expensive as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the repo rate unchanged.

In the first half of 2024, the EMI-to-income ratio in Hyderabad was 30 percent, according to the Affordability Index by Knight Frank India, a property consultancy.

Impact of repo rate on EMI-to-income ratio for houses in Hyderabad

Since the RBI has left the repo rate unchanged, EMIs on loans will not decrease, affecting the EMI-to-income ratio, which is currently 30 percent—the second highest in India after Mumbai.

In Hyderabad and other cities, most homes are purchased through loans. A cut in the repo rate would have resulted in lower interest rates on home loans, making EMIs more manageable for borrowers.

Second most expensive market in India

The residential real estate market in Hyderabad remains the second most expensive in India after Mumbai.

Although the city is the second most expensive market in the country, affordability has not changed since 2022, with the EMI-to-income ratio remaining constant for the past two years.

From 2010 to 2021, affordability (measured by the EMI-to-income ratio) improved, but it slightly increased in 2022. Since then, it has remained the same in Hyderabad.

Following are the EMI-to-income ratios of various cities in India:

City2010 (percent)2019 (percent)2020 (percent)2021 (percent)2022 (percent)2023 (percent)H1 2024 (percent)
Mumbai93676152535151
Hyderabad47343128303030
NCR53343828292728
Bengaluru48322826272626
Chennai51302624272525
Pune39292624252424
Kolkata45323025252424
Ahmedabad46252420222121
EMI to income ratio (Source: Knight Frank India)

Despite being the second most expensive real estate market in India, Hyderabad’s property market has emerged as one of the top choices for NRIs.

A significant percentage of NRIs residing in the US, Canada, the Gulf, Europe, and other regions prefer housing units in Hyderabad.

