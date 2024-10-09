Houses in Hyderabad may remain expensive as repo rate stays same

Hyderabad: Houses in Hyderabad may continue to be expensive as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the repo rate unchanged.
In the first half of 2024, the EMI-to-income ratio in Hyderabad was 30 percent, according to the Affordability Index by Knight Frank India, a property consultancy.
Impact of repo rate on EMI-to-income ratio for houses in Hyderabad
Since the RBI has left the repo rate unchanged, EMIs on loans will not decrease, affecting the EMI-to-income ratio, which is currently 30 percent—the second highest in India after Mumbai.
In Hyderabad and other cities, most homes are purchased through loans. A cut in the repo rate would have resulted in lower interest rates on home loans, making EMIs more manageable for borrowers.
Second most expensive market in India
The residential real estate market in Hyderabad remains the second most expensive in India after Mumbai.
Although the city is the second most expensive market in the country, affordability has not changed since 2022, with the EMI-to-income ratio remaining constant for the past two years.
From 2010 to 2021, affordability (measured by the EMI-to-income ratio) improved, but it slightly increased in 2022. Since then, it has remained the same in Hyderabad.
Following are the EMI-to-income ratios of various cities in India:
|City
|2010 (percent)
|2019 (percent)
|2020 (percent)
|2021 (percent)
|2022 (percent)
|2023 (percent)
|H1 2024 (percent)
|Mumbai
|93
|67
|61
|52
|53
|51
|51
|Hyderabad
|47
|34
|31
|28
|30
|30
|30
|NCR
|53
|34
|38
|28
|29
|27
|28
|Bengaluru
|48
|32
|28
|26
|27
|26
|26
|Chennai
|51
|30
|26
|24
|27
|25
|25
|Pune
|39
|29
|26
|24
|25
|24
|24
|Kolkata
|45
|32
|30
|25
|25
|24
|24
|Ahmedabad
|46
|25
|24
|20
|22
|21
|21
Despite being the second most expensive real estate market in India, Hyderabad’s property market has emerged as one of the top choices for NRIs.
A significant percentage of NRIs residing in the US, Canada, the Gulf, Europe, and other regions prefer housing units in Hyderabad.