Housing Board official dies amid clash over Rs 1.22 cr dues at Hyderabad function hall

Hyderabad: Outstanding dues of a function hall in Hyderabad’s Mehdipatnam led to a clash, a death and subsequent seizure of property by Telangana Housing Board officials on Saturday, July 26.

Bouncers at the MP Garden Function Palace clashed with officials of the Telangana Housing Board during an inspection at the complex, as the function hall was due a payment of Rs 1.22 crore. A clash between Telangana Housing Board officials and the bouncers at the function hall led to the death of one official.

The tenant reportedly deployed bouncers to keep officials at bay, following which an argument ensued between government officials, which escalated into a physical altercation.

R Jagadishwar Rao, the assistant estate officer, died during the clash, and it is suspected that he collapsed due to the scuffle.

The authorities at the MP Garden Function Hall defaulted on payments for a long time, prompting the investigation by the Housing Board in Hyderabad.

The Asif Nagar police said that the matter is under investigation. Further details are awaited.

