Hyderabad: The HYDRAA Disaster Response Force (DRF) team saved a man from attempting suicide at Durgam Cheruvu in Hyderabad.

In the incident which occurred on Friday evening, the 25-year-old man tried to jump off the cable-stayed bridge into the lake.

DRF at Durgam Cheruvu in Hyderabad

According to HYDRAA officials, the DRF team was working near Durgam Cheruvu to clear a blockage when they noticed the young man in distress.

Also Read Photos: Heavy rainfall lashes Hyderabad on Thursday

Acting quickly, they prevented him from jumping into the water. The man who is a private sector employee revealed that he was emotionally overwhelmed after an argument with his wife and saw no way out other than ending his life at Durgam Cheruvu in Hyderabad.

HYDRAA team Rescues Man Attempting Suicide by Jumping into Durgam Cheruvu in #Hyderabad



Upset after a Quarrel with his wife, a 25-year-old man attempting to jump into #DurgamCheruvu from #CableBridge, was rescued by the #HYDRAA Disaster Response Force (#DRF) team, who were… pic.twitter.com/NPyuF3NXcC — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) July 25, 2025

Counseling and handover to family

After the rescue, the HYDRAA team handed him over to the local police. Authorities provided counseling to help him cope with his emotional turmoil.

Once stabilized, he was released into the care of his sister.