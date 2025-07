Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall lashed the city on the evening of Thursday, July 24, resulting in waterlogging in many areas.

Hyderabad: A man rides a two-wheeler with children covered under a plastic sheet during rain, in Hyderabad, Thursday, July 24, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Commuters ride on a two-wheeler during rain, in Hyderabad, Thursday, July 24, 2025. (PTI Photo)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over Telangana till Saturday, July 26.