Houthi rebels claim drone attack in Tel Aviv; 1 dead, several injured

Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have reported that a drone exploded in Tel Aviv on Friday morning, leaving one person dead and at least ten others injured. The explosion led to chaos around the area as security forces and medical teams rushed to the site in response. Local media reported that the site of the blast was close to the US Consulate in Tel Aviv.

The Times of Israel reported that the Israel Defence Forces confirmed the blast in Tel Aviv was caused by a drone, stating that an initial probe determined that “an aerial target” impacted the coastal city.

The IDF statement said that the issue was under “thorough investigation,” after the drone managed to enter Israeli airspace without setting off sirens. The IDF also said that the Israeli Air Force would increase patrols by fighter jets “to defend Israeli skies”.

According to the Times of Israel, the Magen David Adom ambulance service said that a man had been killed by shrapnel from the explosion of a drone in Tel Aviv.

According to the ambulance service, the man was found lifeless in a nearby building. It also said eight people had been taken to local hospitals, four of whom were wounded by shrapnel or the shock wave of the blast. The other four are being treated for anxiety.

Earlier on July 18, the IDF reported that 20 Hamas fighters, including Nukhba fighters, engineers, and snipers, had been eliminated. Among them was Muhammed Abu Jattab, a platoon commander and sniper.

The IDF statement said that Abu Jattab conducted numerous sniper attacks against IDF troops in Gaza, including the fatal incident on July 9 during a targeted raid to “dismantle terror infrastructure” at the UNRWA Centre in Gaza City.

Additionally, Ismael Shakshak, a Nukhba fighter who infiltrated Israeli territory on October 7, was also eliminated in the operation.

The IDF also stated that Hamas continues to put itself in the way of aid meant for Gazans in need.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for a drone strike. The Houthis’ spokesperson said in a statement released on the social media platform X that the drone strike was made in retaliation to ongoing Israeli aggression in war-torn Gaza.

