Houthis declare all Israel-linked foreign ships as targets

A cargo ship ablaze in the Red Sea after an aerial attack, smoke billowing from the vessel as nearby waters reflect the fire.
Representative image of a cargo ship attacked in the Red Sea.. Photo: Reuters

Sanaa: Yemen’s Houthi armed group said in a statement that it will begin targeting “all foreign ships linked to Israel… regardless of their destination,” citing retaliation for what it called Israel’s “blockade and starvation” campaign against Gaza. 

“This escalation includes targeting all ships belonging to any company that deals with Israeli ports, regardless of their nationality and wherever they may be, within our forces’ reach,” Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in the statement aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

“We warn all companies to cease their dealings with Israeli ports, starting the hour this statement is issued,” he said, calling on all countries to pressure Israel to halt its aggression and lift the blockade on the Gaza Strip “if they wish to avoid this escalation.”

Earlier this month, the Houthis claimed responsibility for sinking two commercial vessels — Magic Seas and Eternity C — in the Red Sea. In 2024 alone, the group has attacked and sunk four ships. In 2023, it seized the Galaxy Leader and detained its crew, who were later released through Omani mediation, though the ship remains in Houthi custody, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Houthi group, which controls much of northern Yemen, has been targeting Israel and Israeli-linked vessels in the Red Sea since November 2023 to show solidarity with Palestinians, as acts of solidarity with Palestinians and an effort to pressure Israel to end its military operations in Gaza.

