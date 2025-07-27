Video: Jordan, UAE airdrop aid into Gaza for 1st time in months

Gaza Strip: In a renewed humanitarian push, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Jordan conducted a joint airdrop over Gaza on Sunday, July 27, delivering 25 tonnes of aid, marking their first such coordinated drop in months.

According to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the mission was the UAE’s 54th airdrop under the ‘Birds of Goodness’ humanitarian operation, carried out in cooperation with Jordan. The delivery aimed to alleviate the worsening food insecurity across the besieged enclave.

The operation involved two Royal Jordanian Air Force C-130 aircraft and one Emirati plane. Jordanian authorities clarified that the airdrop is a temporary measure and not a substitute for comprehensive land-based aid, Reuters reported.

The humanitarian flight took place amid a dramatic rise in malnutrition-related fatalities in Gaza. The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued repeated warnings, citing a “dangerous trajectory” in nutrition levels, especially among children.

WHO data:

74 confirmed hunger-related deaths in 2024

65 of those in July alone

24 children under five among the deceased

Separately, the Israeli military has announced a daily “tactical pause” from 10 am to 8 pm in selected areas, including al-Muwasi, Deir al-Balah, and Gaza City on Sunday. According to the Associated Press, this suspension is intended to allow limited humanitarian access and will continue until further notice.

Despite these efforts, aid agencies continue to sound the alarm. Since March 2, all crossings into Gaza have been sealed, blocking the flow of essential supplies. The lockdown followed the collapse of a truce and prisoner exchange agreement earlier this year.

A total of 133 Palestinians, including 87 children, have died from famine and related complications since October 7, 2023, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health.