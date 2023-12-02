How accurate were Telangana exit polls in 2018?

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana Assembly election results, almost all exit polls have predicted that Congress is poised to form its first government in Telangana. However, Telangana Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao said on Friday that exact polls will ‘give us good news.’

As KTR is confident that BRS will form in Telangana for the third time, the question arises: Are exit polls accurate? To answer it, the exit polls 2018 need to be analyzed.

Predictions in 2018

The exit polls in 2018 predicted that Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) would form the government in the state. This was predicted by both India Today-Axis My India and India-TV.

Following are the exit polls of 2018:

TRS Congress-TDP BJP AIMIM 79-91 21-33 1-3 4-7 India Today-Axis My India

TRS Congress TDP BJP Others (*) 62-70 32-38 1-3 6-8 6-8 India-TV (* – Others include AIMIM)

After the declaration of the Telangana Assembly poll results, TRS formed the government. Following were the actual seat shares after the declaration of results.

TRS Congress TDP BJP AIMIM Others 88 19 2 1 7 2 Source: ECI

Telangana exit polls 2023

Following the conclusion of Telangana Assembly polls 2023, almost all exit polls predicted that Congress is going to get the highest number of seats and is likely to form the next government in the state.

Though none of the exit polls are in favour of BRS, some are hinting at the possibility of a hung assembly.

Congress BRS BJP Others (*) 63-73 34-44 4-8 5-8 India Today-Axis My India

Congress BRS BJP AIMIM Others 63-79 31-47 2-4 5-7 0 IndiaTV-CNX

Now, with less than 24 hours left before the beginning of the vote counting, it remains to be seen whether exit polls will prove to be accurate in this election or if KTR’s predictions are going to come true.