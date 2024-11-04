How boycott over Gaza led a Hyderabadi brand to artisanal chocolates

For the past couple of years, Hyderabad’s House of Happiness (HOH) has been the go-to destination for those seeking imported chocolates, chips, juices, and unique treats. A visit to HOH once promised shelves packed with global favorites, allowing customers to indulge in exclusive products not easily found elsewhere.

But today, the store looks different. The bustling store once filled to the brim with global brands now holds significantly emptier shelves, a visual testament to owner Ameen Mirza’s decision to respond to shifting consumer demands and values.

House Of Happiness’ ethical shift

As the conflict in Gaza stirred a call for boycott worldwide, Ameen observed a shift in consumer sentiment. “Since October 2023, around 40% of our customers are actively boycotting certain brands,” he says.

This consumer trend has altered his sourcing choices. Previously, he collaborated with both Middle Eastern and European distributors to stock a diverse array of international products. Now, he has streamlined his focus solely on Middle Eastern suppliers, allowing him to maintain a selection of beloved chocolates while upholding this ethical stance.

“Consumer boycotts, coupled with my own conscience, shaped this decision,” Ameen shared. “I realized that my business needed to reflect values that resonate with our community, and this went beyond just offering popular products.”

Chocolates at House of Happiness (Image Source: Bushra Khan/Siasat.com)

Among the popular items now available at House of Happiiness are Snickers, Bounty, KitKat, Twix, and Galaxy, all sourced from Middle Eastern distributors. Additionally, Ameen has started stocking chocolates from Ukraine, further diversifying his offerings. However, this new direction meant parting ways with brands that had once been staples in his inventory. Notable products that Ameen has discontinued include Nido, Cheetos, and premium Swiss chocolates like Godiva, as he couldn’t find suitable Middle Eastern alternatives.

Crafting a new path of artisanal chocolates

One of the most exciting changes to emerge from this shift has been the launch of House of Happiness’ own line of artisanal chocolates. Crafted with premium cocoa beans sourced directly from Ghana, these chocolates offer a luxurious alternative to imported brands. Ameen personally oversees the creation process, ensuring that each batch meets his high standards for taste and quality.

The chocolate business is still relatively new for House of Happiness, but it is already experiencing significant success. One standout product has been their version of the viral Dubai Kunafa Chocolate, and Ameen plans to introduce more such chocolates. “While our chocolates our handmade, the cocoa beans from Ghana give them the taste of premium brands like Galaxy Jewels or Lindt but at a relatively affordable price,” he says. Additionally, each chocolate is carefully packaged and presented giving it a luxurious touch.

As Ameen and his team experiment with new flavors, the shop’s offerings continue to grow. In addition to chocolates, House of Happiness has ventured into baking, offering decadent brownies, cheesecakes, cakes, and more.

Adapting to shifting consumer dynamics

As per Kantar’s Sustainability Sector Index 2023, 44 percent of Indian consumers prefer brands that align with their values, particularly on social issues. This consumer behavior illustrates a growing demand for brands that not only offer quality products but also engage in ethical practices that resonate with their audience.

By aligning his business practices with the values of those who support the boycott, Ameen has fortified his brand’s identity, creating a space where customers feel their choices matter.