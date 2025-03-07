How did Salman Khan’s Sikandar earn Rs 165 crore before release?

Mumbai: Salman Khan’s Sikandar is already the talk of the town! Known for delivering blockbuster Eid releases, Salman’s massive fan base is eagerly waiting for this action-packed entertainer. The teaser has already created a buzz, and with a star-studded cast, thrilling action sequences, and high expectations, Sikandar is set to be one of the biggest Bollywood films of 2025.

How much did ‘Sikandar’ earn before release?

Even before ticket sales start, Sikandar has earned big money. Here’s how:

• OTT Rights: Netflix bought streaming rights for Rs. 85 crore. If the movie crosses Rs. 350 crore at the box office, the deal could go up to Rs. 100 crore.

• Satellite Rights: Zee Cinema paid Rs. 50 crore for TV rights.

• Music Rights: Zee Music bought the songs for Rs. 30 crore.

This totals Rs. 165 crore, making the film a profitable project before release.

Exciting Teaser & Trailer Coming Soon

The teaser of Sikandar is out, and fans are loving it. The trailer is expected to drop soon, increasing the hype even more. The first song, Zohra Jabeen, featuring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, is also a hit.

Star Cast of ‘Sikandar’

Sikandar features a powerhouse cast alongside Salman Khan, including Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, and Sathyaraj. Their presence adds to the film’s star appeal, promising a thrilling cinematic experience.

Sikandar will release on Sunday, March 30, 2025, just before Eid on March 31. This is a smart move to attract more audiences.