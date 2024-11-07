How Donald Trump’s win will impact globalization?

In a recent press briefing following his meeting with top business leaders and CEOs in Australia, Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar addressed the US election results, referring to them as “something that happened yesterday.”

He stated that India views the outcome, which saw former Republican candidate Donald Trump’s return to the White House as the 47th President of the United States, as an opportunity.

Jaishankar highlighted four key aspects of how India perceives this shift.

First, he mentioned the ongoing reordering of global supply chains, which he believes will accelerate as a result of Trump’s re-election. He emphasized that, while disruptive, this shift presents India with a “second bite at the apple,” especially in manufacturing, a sector it missed out on in the 1990s and early 2000s. India.

Secondly, Jaishankar discussed the rise of “geopolitical hedging,” where nations will seek more diverse global relationships to ensure stability in the face of unpredictable policies.

He also pointed to the increasing significance of digital technologies in the current era. The foreign minister noted that trust and security will become even more critical as digital platforms, especially digital payment systems, continue to evolve.

Lastly, Jaishankar touched on mobility, noting the growing demographic imbalances across the world.

He pointed out that some countries face a high demand for talent but may not have enough supply. As a result, S Jaishankar foresees a more integrated global workforce, with countries, including the US under Donald Trump, likely to implement policies that promote economically justified mobility and immigration.