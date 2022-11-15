How England won T20 World Cup: Turning points on the path to glory

A bowling masterclass from Sam Curran and Adil Rashid helped England restrict Pakistan to a modest total of 137/8, while Ben Stokes led them down the path to glory at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.It was a comprehensive victory for England over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup summit clash as they owned more of the moments that either changed the game in their favour or allowed them to stay in control. Let’s take a look at the biggest turning points that led England to victory.

Source: ICC

Stokes steers England home

After collecting three wickets in the Powerplay, Pakistan was almost back in the match, but they were unable to completely get rid of the stubborn Ben Stokes.On his approach to a half-century, the middle-order talisman played a deft inning that just scraped above a run per ball. England was always on course to win the T20 World Cup and return home with Stokes in the middle of the field and in command.

Well-timed wickets slow Pakistan’s momentum

Shan Masood could easily attack leg-spinner Liam Livingstone with a powerful straight drive for four and a six over.However, England was able to take wickets every time Pakistan threatened, so Masood was obliged to play a more cautious role rather than keep up his momentum when Adil Rashid got one to turn sharply into Babar and collect a leading edge back to the bowler.

England rein in Pakistan Powerplay

Rizwan took a knee to scoop a Chris Woakes ball for six over the legside after Pakistan had steadily scored 16 runs in the first three overs of the Powerplay. However, he flicked an angled ball from Curran onto his stumps just as the star keeper-batter appeared ready to advance through the gears. Although Pakistan would have desired more than 39/1 after their first six overs.

Sam Curran fires in the final

The England speedster has been a revelation at the T20 World Cup and entered the Final equal second for wickets in the Super 12 stage with 10. He made an immediate impact on the biggest stage with the dismissal of Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, as well as Mohammad Nawaz, to finish with a remarkable 3/12 off four overs and the second-best figures in a T20 World Cup Final.