How Hyderabad adopted Chennai’s Chicken 65 and gave it a twist

From biryani to haleem, almost every Hyderabadi dish has a connection to the Nizams. So, it is all the more surprising to discover that the city’s most beloved dish, Chicken 65, did not originate here but traveled all the way from Tamil Nadu. Originally designed as a quick and spicy fried chicken snack by Chennai’s Buhari Hotel, it became an instant hit among locals and travelers.

Its cult status brought forth various adaptations across India, with Hyderabad’s version being one of the most notable. The city’s kitchens not only adopted the dish but reinvented it by offering a saucy, tangy twist.

However, to understand how this beloved snack evolved, it’s important to look at its birthplace and the mystery surrounding its creation.

The birth of Chicken 65

As per popular belief, Buhari Hotel is the creator behind Chicken 65, however, the origin of its name is shrouded in mystery. The most widely accepted explanation is that the dish was introduced in 1965 at the Buhari Hotel and its name reflects the year of its invention. In fact, to align with this trend, the restaurant later introduced other dishes named Chicken 78, Chicken 82, and Chicken 90.

Another tale suggests that Indian soldiers stationed in Chennai used to order the dish by its serial number on a Tamil menu. As the soldiers couldn’t read Tamil, they referred to it as ‘number 65’.

Some myths also propose that the chicken was cut into 65 pieces, marinated for 65 days, or involved 65 spices, but these are largely anecdotal and lack evidence.

Chicken 65’s journey in Hyderabad

When Chicken 65 reached Hyderabad, the city’s chefs and home cooks quickly embraced it, adapting the dish to fit the local palate. While the original dish was dry, Hyderabadis infused it with a tangy, saucy gravy, reflecting their love for khatta and spicy flavors. The Hyderabadi adaptation often includes yogurt or a tamarind-based sauce, balanced with spices, curry leaves, green chillies and lime for added complexity.

This city’s fondness for khatta stems from the extensive use of tamarind in Telugu culinary practices. Other souring agents like lime and raw mango are also staples as they help preserve food and provide a cooling effect, making them an integral part of other iconic dishes such as khatti dal and dalcha.

Over centuries, the Deccan region’s cuisine evolved as a blend of local Telugu traditions and Mughal, Persian, and Arabic influences, resulting in a distinctive palate. This unique preference for tangy flavors seamlessly integrated with the spices of Chicken 65, giving the dish its signature Hyderabadi character. By adding a moist, saucy twist, Hyderabad made the dish not just its own but a true reflection of its culinary identity.

A Hyderabadi favorite

It is fair to say that Chicken 65 has become more of a Hyderabadi favorite than a Chennai classic, owing to its more layered flavors.

It is now an integral part of the city’s culinary identity, featuring prominently in wedding menus, street food stalls, restaurant starters, and home-cooked feasts. While Chennai’s version is best enjoyed as a standalone snack, in Hyderabad it has found partners like rumali roti, warqi paratha and even biryani. In fact, the versatility of the dish also reflects in Cafe 555’s Chicken 65 Haleem and Bakelore’s Haleem Chicken 65 Bun.

This transformation isn’t just about food- it is about how culture, taste and tradition can come together to create something unique. Hyderabad’s love for Chicken 65 proves that the journey of a dish can be as flavorful as the dish itself.