How Hyderabadi Roadies star Azhar Hassan went from 145 kg to 75 kg

Everyone loves a good success story, and Hyderabad’s Azhar Hassan has a powerful one to tell. Once weighing around 145 kg, he shed an incredible 70 kg, transforming not just his body but his entire life. His journey wasn’t just about fitness but also about resilience, discipline, and proving that change is possible.

Azhar Hassan rose to fame after his audition clip from MTV Roadies went viral, where he shared his inspiring weight loss journey. His story resonated with many, earning him admiration for his sheer determination and commitment to transforming his life.

From making the life-changing decision to lose weight to sticking to a new routine, his journey is a testament to perseverance. Siasat.com caught up with Azhar Hassan to talk about the pivotal moments of his transformation.

What sparked the transformation?

When it comes to making a drastic change, it often takes a defining moment to ignite the fire. For Azhar, that moment came after the heartbreaking loss of his father in 2020. He shared that he was unable to lower his father’s body into the grave due to his own obesity. “At that moment, I felt that my weight had stopped me from fulfilling my obligations as a son,” he said. This deeply emotional realization became the catalyst for his four-year journey of weight and fat loss. He went on to lose an astounding 70 kg, reducing his body fat percentage from 55% to just 9% and today Azhar weighs around 75 kg.

Azhar Hassan’s weight loss journey began in September 2020, when he weighed 145 kg and set a goal to lose at least 70 kg. Having been a gym enthusiast since 2013, he had previously undergone several transformations, which helped him understand his body’s needs. With no nutritionist or gym trainer’s help, Azhar created his own workout regimen, targeting each muscle group every day during the first seven months, where he lost 55 kg.

For his diet, he started with a modest calorie deficit, consuming 2200 calories per day, focusing on the right macros. He didn’t follow any extreme diets, rejecting fad options like Keto in favour of a balanced approach that emphasized consistency and sustainable calorie deficit. Over the next two years, he continued to recomp his body, achieving remarkable results. “The key to my transformation was consistency. It wasn’t about quick fixes or shortcuts; it was about showing up every day and making small, sustainable changes that added up over time,” he shared with Siasat.com.

Life beyond the scale

Losing weight has undoubtedly reshaped Azhar Hassan’s life, both physically and mentally. He shared how, in his earlier years, his weight was often the subject of jokes among friends. However, after his transformation, the tables turned. His hard work and dedication earned him respect, and people now seek him out for fitness advice. “It’s not just about the way I look; it’s about how people now see me. I feel like I’ve gained not just respect, but a new sense of confidence,” Azhar reflected.

When it comes to advice for others starting their weight loss journey, Azhar doesn’t sugarcoat it. “Cut the bullshit, there are no shortcuts for weight loss,” he said, emphasizing that discipline and consistency are the true keys to success. He advocates for a 360-degree lifestyle change rather than relying on temporary fixes. Azhar is firm against fad diets and believes in the power of mindful eating, stressing that sustainable change comes from a balanced and disciplined approach.

What’s next for Azhar Hassan?

Looking ahead, Azhar Hassan’s mission is far from over. He aims to continue making Hyderabad proud with his work and raise awareness about fitness in the city. With a personal mission to change the narrative, Azhar is determined to move beyond Hyderabad’s reputation as a food capital and shine a light on its potential for health and wellness. He plans to use his growing social media presence as a platform to inspire more people to embrace fitness and lead healthier lives. For Azhar, this journey is just the beginning, and he’s ready to motivate others to make lasting, positive changes.