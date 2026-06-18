For Hyderabadis, biryani is more than just food. It is a matter of pride, tradition and endless debate. Everyone has a favourite place, a secret family recipe or a strong opinion on what makes the perfect biryani. But thousands of kilometres away in Japan, one chef has dedicated nearly two decades of his life to understanding the dish that Hyderabad holds so close to its heart.

A Journey That Began With Curiosity

Japanese chef Takamasa Osawa, popularly known as “Biryani Osawa”, first discovered biryani during a visit to India. What began as simple curiosity soon turned into a lifelong passion. Fascinated by the flavours, aromas and regional variations of the dish, Osawa travelled extensively across India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, studying how biryani is prepared in different regions.

For the past 15 years, he has immersed himself in the culture surrounding the dish, learning not from luxury hotels but from local cooks, small eateries and family-run kitchens where recipes have been passed down through generations.

Tokyo’s Biryani Specialist

Today, Osawa runs a small restaurant in Tokyo that has become famous among food lovers. Unlike most restaurants that offer large menus, his establishment focuses almost entirely on biryani. Different styles are served on different days, allowing customers to experience the diversity of the beloved rice dish.

His dedication has earned international recognition, including a Michelin Bib Gourmand, an honour given to restaurants that serve high-quality food at reasonable prices. For many visitors, the restaurant has become a destination for authentic biryani outside South Asia.

Why Indians Are Talking About Him

Osawa recently attracted attention in India after visiting actor Ram Charan and cooking for his family. Videos from the visit quickly went viral, introducing many Indians to the Japanese chef whose knowledge of biryani rivals that of seasoned enthusiasts.

What impresses people most is his respect for tradition. Rather than creating fusion versions, he spends countless hours studying ingredients, cooking temperatures and regional techniques to preserve the character of each style.

A Lesson In Passion

At a time when Japanese culture, anime and cuisine are becoming increasingly popular in India, Osawa’s story highlights a fascinating cultural exchange in the opposite direction. While many Indians are discovering Japan, one Japanese chef has spent years discovering India through its most iconic dish.

For Hyderabad’s biryani lovers, his journey is a reminder that great food has no borders. Whether it is cooked in the bustling lanes of Hyderabad or a tiny restaurant in Tokyo, the love for biryani speaks a language that everyone can understand. And perhaps that is what makes Takamasa Osawa’s story so remarkable.