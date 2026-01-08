The All India Industrial Exhibition aka Numaish which officially began on January 1, 2026 is once again bringing its century-old charm to Hyderabad. Held annually at Nampally, Numaish is more than just an exhibition, it’s an emotion for generations of Hyderabadis.

From handicrafts and textiles to food stalls, jewellery, footwear and amusement rides, the exhibition continues to be a melting pot of cultures from across India, all under one sprawling ground.

But over the past few years, a noticeable twist has emerged and this year it has intensified like never before. Here’s what we are talking about.

Even before many visitors step inside the exhibition gates, they have already seen it all, thanks to social media. Instagram, YouTube and short-video platforms are currently flooded with Numaish reels and vlogs. Scroll for a few minutes and you’ll find virtual tours of almost every section of the exhibition, neatly packaged into bite-sized videos.

From Kashmiri and Lucknowi chikankari to food courts, jewellery lanes, footwear stalls and thrilling amusement rides, everything is already just a tap away.

Several influencers and YouTubers have taken Numaish coverage to another level by turning it into episodic content. One day is dedicated entirely to Kashmiri stalls, another to Lucknowi products, followed by episodes focused on food, jewellery, footwear and even the rides. These daily uploads give potential visitors a complete preview — what to buy, where to eat, what to skip and how much to spend, long before they actually plan their visit.

In many ways, Numaish is now being “experienced” online first and physically later.

This marks a huge shift from how things were before 2020. Back then, Numaish was all about discovery. You only knew what was new, trending or worth buying after you visited the exhibition. There were no reels, no walkthrough videos, and no influencer guides. The excitement used to lay in wandering through the stalls, stumbling upon surprises and sharing word-of-mouth recommendations with friends and family.

Today, social media has completely transformed that experience. Vlogging and Instagram reels have turned Numaish into a digital spectacle even before the real one begins. While some may feel it takes away the element of surprise, others see it as a helpful guide allowing visitors to plan smarter, save time and make the most of their visit.

Numaish 2026 will be held from January 1 to February 15 at the Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, Hyderabad. The entry ticket is priced at Rs 50 per person, while children below 5 years can enter for free.

