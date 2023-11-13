How I-League reignites football fever in Kashmir Valley

Srinagar: Football has always been popular among youth in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in Kashmir region. The youth’s interest in the game piqued after FC Real Kashmir, the first team from the region to play in I-League, was formed.

With the recent two consecutive wins of Real Kashmir FC over United Rajasthan FC and TRAU FC, the game has evoked enthusiasm among the football lovers in the Valley. Although Real Kashmir FC couldn’t make it in the third game against Churchill Brothers FC Goa, excitement among the fans in the Valley is taller than the surrounding mountains.

Football, Kashmir’s most loved sport, has a rich history in the Valley as well. Football was introduced to Kashmir by Tyndale Biscoe who was a British Missionary schoolteacher.

Biscoe introduced the game to his students and was successful in organising the first ever football match in Srinagar. The sports gained popularity in the region and soon football clubs were made and tournaments were organised across the Valley.

Decline in 2000s

The game however, lost its popularity in 2000’s and was not being followed by the youth of Kashmir due to several reasons. “During my school days, I was told to not waste time by playing football, cricket or any other sport, rather focus on studies, pass examinations and get a good job,” says Mohammad Ilyas, who has played several state-level football tournaments and is now a practicing lawyer.

Ilyas, who loves football, recalls how, ten years ago, parents wouldn’t allow their children to take part in any sports activities. “But now time has changed, we have many platforms. Kashmir has become a venue for I-League football matches, and youth in Kashmir are gaining more interest in it.

FC Real Kashmir, a household name

But, in recent years, football has become even more popular in the valley. With the emergence of professional football clubs, such as Real Kashmir FC, the profile of the sport in the region has risen and Real Kashmir FC has become a household name in Kashmir.

The popularity of football in Kashmir Valley is witness to the passion and love of sports lovers. Despite all the challenges they face, people have embraced football and made it a part of their culture.

Previous star clubs

“Valley has had a craze for football since the 90s. There were some top football teams at the time, like JK Bank, JK Police, and SRTC. They would always be supported by a huge crowd during their matches,” recalls Muhammad Hammad.

Hammad has been playing for Real Kashmir FC for the past 9 years, and leads the team now as the captain. Hammad recalls how he was inspired by some football legends of Kashmir Valley, including Abdul Majeed Kakroo, Mehraj-ud-din Wadoo and Ishfaq Ahmad.

“Then came Real Kashmir FC and I was part of it from its beginning, we qualified for the I-League in 2nd year of our journey. It was a dream of every footballer from the valley to play I-League and I am really thankful that I am playing it now.”

New local breed

Hammad said that, Since the matches of I-league are played in Kashmir, it has ignited that spark again among the youth of valley as they see the top-quality players not only from outside the state but from outside the country as well.

“Since I-League matches are played in Srinagar, many talented youngsters from Kashmir Valley are coming forward and participating in I-League matches, which is a great thing. In our recent match against United Rajasthan FC, we had 5 local players who were playing their debut match.”

Hammad believes that platforms like I-League where local players are getting opportunities to play with foreign players are helping in bringing back the craze of football among the youth of Kashmir Valley.

A lot more work needed

But footballers from other parts of the world believe that there is a lot more to be done for football in Kashmir. Carlos Lomba, who is a professional footballer from Portugal and plays for Real Kashmir FC, said, “The culture of football in different countries is different. I am from Portugal and there we have more training centers. We get training since young ages which I think is missing here. This can be the reason that the talent of players from this region doesn’t sometime match the talent of players from other countries.”

“There is a need to build more professional training centers here and invite players from outside to play here so that players from this region learn and play together to enhance their skills in the game,” he said.