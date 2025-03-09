Bachupally residents protest over foul chemical smell, no action taken yet

Hyderabad: Residents of Bachupally and nearby areas protested on Sunday over foul chemical smell emanating from industrial units, raising serious health concerns.

According to the protestors, they had approached the pollution control board and filed multiple complaints with no action yet. “We have been facing the issue for a while and despite our appeals to the pollution control board authorities, there has been no action,” said one protestor.

The issue has been prevalent in surrounding areas of Bachupally. “The pollution control board officials assured us they would conduct an inspection, but nothing has been done so far,” said another protestor.

The residents alleged that the government authorities aren’t providing the details of the source of the pollution as well. They argue that the foul smell worsens at certain times of the day, disrupting their daily routines. Schools, businesses, and homes are affected alike with many locals voicing their frustration over the lack of response from the authorities.