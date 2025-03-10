Video: Kohli touches feet of Shami’s mother after India’s Champions Trophy win

Amidst the celebrations of India’s Champions Trophy victory, Virat Kohli was seen touching the feet of bowler Mohammed Shami’s mother and seeking her blessings.

The Indian pacer’s mother came to Dubai to watch the final match of the tournament.

Fans praise Kohli after seeking blessings from Shami’s mother

In a video clip that is making rounds on social media, the Indian pacer can be seen walking with his mother toward Kohli.

After meeting Shami’s mother, Kohli spontaneously touched her feet—a traditional gesture in Indian culture to show respect and seek blessings.

In another video clip, the former Indian cricket captain was seen hugging his wife, Anushka Sharma.

Spinners, Rohit and Rahul carry India to third Champions Trophy win

Meanwhile, India’s spinners called the shots majorly to pick five wickets collectively on a sluggish pitch, while captain Rohit Sharma top-scored with 76 and KL Rahul stayed calm to hit an unbeaten 34 to give India their third Champions Trophy triumph with a four-wicket win over New Zealand in the final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

On a sunny afternoon, half-centuries from all-rounders Daryl Mitchell (63 off 101 balls) and Michael Bracewell (53 not out off 40 balls) took New Zealand to 251/7 in their 50 overs.

A chase of 252 looked an easy task for India. Rohit hit seven fours and three sixes in his 83-ball 76. But a fighting New Zealand making regular strikes meant there was sudden nervous energy in India’s chase.

But the enviable batting depth, despite New Zealand’s spinners fighting hard, meant India got over the line with an over to spare. While Iyer made 48 off 62 balls, Rahul kept his calm to stay till the end and be 34 not out off 33 balls to ensure India got its third Champions Trophy title after 2002 and 2013.

After the victory, the video clip of Kohli and Shami’s mother garnered a lot of praise from cricket fans and others.