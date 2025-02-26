Gill consolidates top spot in ICC rankings, Kohli back in top 5

Dubai: India opener Shubman Gill on Wednesday, February 26, consolidated his position atop the ICC ODI Batting Rankings after playing a big role in his team’s qualification for the semifinals of the Champions Trophy.

Gill, who scored a match-winning 101 not out against Bangladesh and 46 against Pakistan in Group A matches played in Dubai this past week, has gained 21 rating points and moved up to 817 rating points, increasing the gap with second-placed Babar Azam from 23 to 47 points.

Kohli is back in top 5

Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 100 against Pakistan has helped him overtake Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand to fifth position while KL Rahul has moved up two places to 15th position after notching an unbeaten 41 against Bangladesh.

New Zealand batters Will Young (up eight places to 14th) and Tom Latham (up 11 places to 30th) have moved up after scoring centuries against Pakistan while Rachin Ravindra’s ton against Bangladesh has lifted him 18 places to 24th. Glenn Phillips is another Kiwi batter to gain, up 12 places to 28th position.

Australian duo of Alex Carey (up four places to 50th) and Josh Inglis (up 18 places to 81st), plus Bangladesh’s Towhid Hridoy (up 18 places to 64th) and Jaker Ali (up 64 places to 94th) have also moved up in the latest weekly rankings update that considers performances till Tuesday.

In the bowling rankings, Keshav Maharaj and Matt Henry break into the top five while Adam Zampa has moved into 10th position after picking up two wickets against England in their thrilling Group B match.