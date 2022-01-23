How iPadOS 15 helping millions of kids, professionals navigate Covid

New Delhi: As millions of students and professionals globally, including India, go back to learning and work from home amid the Covid wave triggered by the Omicron variant, the focus is back on devices that can boost their productivity and creativity at home and help them sail through the period.

The all-new iPadOS 15 has brought in some fresh features to help kids navigate the crisis.

Take advantage of Quick Note, a fast and easy way to take notes anywhere outside the app, and you can even add links from apps and websites to provide context.

You can simply start one by swiping up from the bottom right corner of the display.

In iPadOS 15.2, you can also access Quick Note with a swipe from the lower left or lower right corner of the screen.

If you make a Quick Note on your iPad, it will be on your iPhone and Mac, too.

The iPad user can also see what others have added to his or her shared note with Activity View, and notify them with mentions.

With Scribble, you can handwrite in any text field and have the writing converted into typed text in real time.

If you are writing in a darkened field, Scribble will automatically appear in light text so you can always view your writing clearly.

According to Apple, transcription happens on device so all your writing stays private. The Shape recognition feature will allow you to draw geometrically perfect lines, arcs, and shapes, including hearts, stars, and arrows.

With iPadOS 15, multitasking is easier to use and even more powerful. You can work on multiple apps at the same time with Split View.

With ‘Center Window’ feature, you can work with email, notes, or message in the centre of the screen without leaving your current view.

“Touch and hold a note, email or massage and select open in new window in the center of the screen”.

The iPad users can now utilise Microsoft’s updated Office app that is optimised for iPadOS and now houses Word, Excel and Powerpoint in a single application.

“Take advantage of the useful tools designed for mobile tasks, like creating PDFs, signing documents, converting images to text and tables and other quick actions”.

You can also use the iWork suite of apps, including Pages, Numbers and Keynote.

With iPadOS 15, iPad supports global keyboard shortcuts, which allow you to quickly perform many common actions.

You can also interact with iPad in new ways with basic gestures like tapping, swiping, scrolling and zooming.

More advanced gestures can even enable you to switch between recent apps, access controls and more.

The Shortcuts app lets you automate tasks you do often with just a tap or by asking Siri.

Another ‘Translate app’ is now available on iPadOS. The system-wide translation lets you translate text that you select, even in many third-party apps.

In the app, Auto Translate and face-to-face view improve conversation flow and make it easier to follow along.

The ‘Focus’ feature in iPadOS 15 can temporarily silence all notifications, or allow only notifications from specific people and apps.