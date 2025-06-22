How Kartik Aaryan strikes the perfect balance between work and play in Croatia

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently shooting for his film “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri,” is making sure to enjoy every moment of his time in Croatia.

The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a series of photos and videos, offering a glimpse into how he’s balancing hectic shoot schedules with fun and relaxation. From exploring scenic spots to indulging in local experiences, Kartik is truly mixing work with wanderlust. In one of the videos, the ‘Luka Chuppi’ actor is seen playfully tossing a ball, while in another image, he poses outside a local pizza outlet.

One clip captures him enjoying live music at a vibrant street event. In another moment, Kartik is seen getting his beard styled while sitting in a car, surrounded by the cast, all sharing laughs and smiles. He is also seen striking fun poses with the film’s crew, capturing the perfect blend of work and camaraderie.

Sharing the post, the ‘Dhamaka’ actor wrote in the caption, “Tu meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri #Croatia.” A few days ago, Ananya Panday had wrapped up her schedule for “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri” with Kartik Aaryan in Croatia. To mark the occasion, Kartik and Ananya danced to the hit track “Dheeme Dheeme” from their earlier film “Pati Patni Aur Woh.”

The duo performed the song’s signature hook step while the team looked on, cheering them enthusiastically. Kartik dropped the video on Instagram with the caption, “Apni Ananya ka schedule wrap ho aur hum Dheeme Dheeme par dance na karein, aisa kaise ho sakta hai @ananyapanday#TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri #Croatia.”

On a related note, “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri” marks Ananya Panday’s second collaboration with Kartik Aaryan following their 2019 film “Pati Patni Aur Woh.”

Backed by producers Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, the romantic drama is slated for a theatrical release on February 13, 2026.