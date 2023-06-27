How much did Arijit Singh got paid for Pasoori remake? See his fee

Mumbai: The Bollywood remake of the popular Coke Studio Pakistani song ‘Pasoori’ has sparked a heated debate between fans of both the countries on social media. T-Series released the Indian version, titled “Pasoori Nu,” sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar, as part of the upcoming film “Satyaprem ki Katha.”

The remake, on the other hand, has received mixed reactions, with Pakistani fans accusing Bollywood of ‘stealing iconic stuff’.

Why is ‘Pasoori’ trending on social media?

The release of the Bollywood remake of Pasoori sparked an outpouring of emotion on social media platforms. Fans from both Pakistan and India have passionately expressed their views, sparking a Twitter war between the two countries. The trending hashtag #Pasoori reflects the controversy’s ongoing debates and discussions.

The Pasoori Singers

When the original version of “Pasoori” was released last year, it quickly became a huge hit. The song, sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, became a cult classic and one of Coke Studio Pakistan Season 14’s biggest hits. It even made the Spotify Viral 50 Global chart, which is a significant achievement for Pakistani music. The vocalists for the Indian remake, “Pasoori Nu,” are Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar.

Arijit Singh’s fee for the song

Arijit Singh, known for his soulful renditions, is adored by fans all over the world. He reportedly charges around Rs 15 lakh per song. While the exact payment for “Pasoori Nu” is unknown, Arijit Singh’s involvement in the remake has piqued the interest of fans and buzz has it that he has been paid somewhere between Rs 12 to 15L only.

Arijit Singh’s reply to criticism on Pasoori remake

Arijit Singh’s unverified Twitter account’s tweet has gone viral on social media. When a social media user asked why he decided to work on the Pasoori Hindi remake, the singer revealed the real reason.

An Internet user asked Arijit, “Can I ask one thing? Why did you say yes to this ? I mean it’s your choice but Just a curiosity I mean when you knew it way before we started talking about it.” To this, Arijit said, “The maker has promised me a yearly fund for a school for underprivileged.”

The maker has promised me a yearly fund for a school for underprivileged — WhoamI (@Atmojoarjalojo) June 26, 2023

The remake of “Pasoori” has created a schism between Pakistani and Indian fans. While the original song achieved global recognition and struck a chord with listeners due to its heartfelt lyrics, the Bollywood remake has been criticised for moving away from the original theme.

As the debate on social media platforms continues, Arijit Singh’s stated motivation for participating in the project has provided some insight into his decision.