How much did Bigg Boss Telugu 8 winner Nikhil earn in total?

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 has finally ended, and Nikhil Maliyakkal has emerged as the winner. The season, which started with 14 contestants and later welcomed 8 wild card entries, was filled with drama, emotions, and excitement. After three months of intense competition, the show concluded with a grand finale that left fans cheering.

An exciting finale took place, initially expected to feature Allu Arjun as the special guest, but Ram Charan stepped in instead. The top five finalists fought hard, with Avinash, Prerana, and Nabeel getting eliminated before the final showdown between Nikhil and Gautham Krishna. In the end, Nikhil claimed the title, while Gautham finished as the runner-up.

A huge congratulations to Nikhil for clinching the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 title! 🏆✨

Your hard work and dedication have paid off. #BiggBossTelugu8 #StarMaa @iamnagarjuna @DisneyPlusHSTel pic.twitter.com/GjeiUaTZqU — Starmaa (@StarMaa) December 15, 2024

Bigg Boss Telugu Winner Nikhil’s Earnings

Nikhil won a cash prize of Rs. 55 lakh rupees and a brand-new Maruti Suzuki Dzire car worth around Rs. 6.79 lakh rupees.

In addition, he earned Rs. 2.25 lakh rupees per week during his 15-week stay in the Bigg Boss house, totaling around Rs. 33.75 lakh rupees. Together, his total winnings, including the car and prize money, amount to an impressive Rs. 95 lakh rupees.

Nikhil started his career in Telugu TV with the serial Gorintaku and has come a long way since then. His strong performance, emotional control, and determination won the hearts of Telugu audiences, despite being a Kannada actor.

With his Bigg Boss victory, Nikhil has become a household name. Fans are excited to see what he does next in his career.