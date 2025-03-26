How much did David Warner got paid for his Telugu debut film

Hyderabad: Famous Australian cricketer David Warner is now making his Tollywood debut in the movie Robinhood. He became popular in Telugu states not just for cricket, but also for his funny and entertaining reels on Telugu movies. Now, he will be seen on the big screen with actor Nithiin and actress Sreeleela.

David Warner Remuneration

Though Warner appears for just 3 to 5 minutes in the film, his role is very important. It is said that he was paid around Rs. 3 crores for the role and Rs. 1 crore more for promotions – a total of Rs. 4 crores. That’s a huge amount for such a short role, but fans feel he’s worth it.

Telugu Fans Love Warner

Warner has a strong fan base in Telugu states, thanks to his reels on movies like Pushpa and funny videos imitating Telugu heroes. He even danced to Telugu songs and wished fans during festivals. Because of this strong connection, Robinhood makers chose him for the film.

About the Movie

Robinhood is directed by Venky Kudumula, who earlier gave a hit with Bheeshma. The film is made on a big budget of Rs. 70 crores under Mythri Movie Makers. It releases in theatres on March 28. Warner’s first look poster is already a hit, and fans are excited to see him act.